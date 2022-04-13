Oral cancer poses real threat
As a retired oral surgeon, I write to inform readers that April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month.
The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 38,000 men and 15,200 women who will develop new oral cancers this year. They estimate 10,850 will die in 2022 from oral cancer.
Early detection of oral cancer is very important for successful treatment. Adults should have an annual examination by a dentist. It’s painless and can be life saving.
Dr. ROBERT L. EWBANK
Danville