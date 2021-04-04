Progressive choice for Urbana schools
I am a dual-language (Spanish) classroom teacher in Urbana, and I write to endorse Lara Orr for the Urbana school board.
I have over 15 years of experience teaching in public schools and believe that continual growth and healing is possible for our Urbana schools.
I believe Orr is an excellent candidate. I have known her for six years and have been fortunate to see her shine in so many different roles. She is a dedicated mother, friend, artist, teacher and community activist, as well as a huge believer in strong public education systems.
Her passion for dual-language education is immense and directly fuels Urbana’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She is committed to this program and more. She has served as a mentor coordinator for the CU One to One Mentoring Program and wholeheartedly aligns with social-justice tactics from the ground up.
I have also been fortunate enough to work side by side with Lara as a fellow teacher. She and I successfully ran a summer arts and yoga camp together and were able to inspire local youth to dig deep to discover their inner artists and peacemakers.
Her actions and beliefs are aligned with a more equitable future where all humans are treated with kindness and respect. I truly think she can push us in a positive, progressive direction.
LOLA PITTENGER
Urbana