OK, this has gone on long enough. Sure, you can ask the students what they want for a mascot, but we don’t want a mascot! We want a symbol of pride, integrity and honor.
Instead of asking just the students, ask the parents who are paying for their schooling. Ask the people of Illinois. After all, we are the ones paying your salaries. Ask the people donating monies to the UI.
Just because the NCAA didn’t like it and some chancellor didn’t like the Chief, is no good reason to change. Oh, that’s right. We did it so we could have tournaments and therefore make more money.
Ask the Native Americans (not just the radicals). Because a bird is popular at somewhere else is certainly no good reason to pick a belted kingfisher. Unless you’re an ornithologist, who has heard of this bird?
Don’t we have the guts and gumption to stand up for anything? Or maybe we adopt the ostrich. The one with its head in the sand, or maybe the cowardly lion. Enough already!
DICK BAXLEY
Pesotum