I wish everyone of voting age would be required to watch the nonpartisan 1939 movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
Actor Jimmy Stewart’s filibuster speech is filled with democratic beliefs and principles. In one powerful passage, his Sen. Jefferson Smith tells his secretary: “Liberty is too precious a thing to be buried in books, Miss Saunders. Men should hold it up in front of them every single day of their lives and say, ‘I’m free to think and speak!’”
We should all ask ourselves: Are we free to say what we think? Will we be censored on social media, in the school classroom and in public meetings, and even arrested for peaceful protest?
I’ll always vote for freedom; it’s constitutional.
FRED OLDS
Sidney