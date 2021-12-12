Our government in deep trouble
Over the past 40 years, Democrats have ruined the state of Illinois with corruption, complacency and greed as well as their own self-interest.
Since last year alone, 80,000 people have left Illinois after continued tax increases and the mess ruling Democrats have made.
I saw President Joe Biden talk about the $1.75 trillion spending bill. That will increase the national debt to $30.75 trillion. There is no way the American taxpayer will be able to pay off that mess.
Only God can straighten it out. The people in charge of running both the state and federal government have ruined us for the future.
THOMAS SPRINGER
Champaign