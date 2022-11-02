Oust seditionists on Election Day
We are approaching the most important election in recent history, with nothing less than the survival of constitutional democracy in America on the line.
In the face of dozens of defeats in the court and lack of any credible evidence, the disgraced former president and his supporters continue to stoke the Big Lie of the stolen election. This provides a pretext to suppress votes and overturn future election results, threaten election workers, and incite seditionist violence as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Jan. 6 committee has put together a monumental case against Trump as the inciter-in-chief. Their efforts have proven that the unlawful and treasonous plot to overturn the election was much worse than it appeared at the time.
At this point, continued support for Trump is simply un-American. I urge voters of all parties to vote against any candidate that supports Trump or the Big Lie in any form, or even equivocates on the question.
Locally, that includes Mary Miller. I realize it is a long shot in this district. But I hope voters of all parties and political views come to the realization that they are Americans first, and vote for Paul Lange. It is only by voting out seditionists that we can assure, to quote Lincoln, that ”government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
AFLONSO VALDES
Mahomet