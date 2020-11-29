Outbreak poses major threat
The Illinois COVID-19 cases are exploding. I understand many cases are mild while other cases are life threatening. While many cases are not hospitalized and recover, there is little information about lingering symptoms.
I’m reading online articles in journals like “Medscape” and other medical sources about the long-term effects of COVID-19. Is there a way to track these long term-effects on the local public-health website? I think this phenomenon is important to note regarding the real risks of contracting COVID-19.
I no longer consider COVID-19 a one-time-exposure-then-recover-type illness. We have to start paying attention to possible long-term effects. These symptoms occur in all age groups and in healthy individuals as well.
Stay safe; stay healthy.
MARIANNE LIPPI
Champaign