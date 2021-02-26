Outbreak wider than thought
Lots of issues were missed in the recent editorial on Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s decision not to file any criminal charges related to a 2015 outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy.
A 2020 peer-reviewed paper by Virginia Tech on which I worked found that there likely was a community-wide outbreak in Quincy that triggered the outbreak at the Quincy home. (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.estlett.0c00637)
The findings in our report submitted to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs in 2018 were knowingly excluded from the 2019 auditor’s report. We found many easily addressed issues with the water-management plan in place at the Quincy home from 2015 through today, resulting in enormously high costs and poor results.
TIM KEANE
Chalfont, Pa.