Overseas news articles scary
The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia recently published an editorial titled “What’s the plan? Australia needs to prepare for the collapse of American Democracy.”
The editorial identified the current undoing of the “imperfect democracy” of the U.S. and its potential catastrophic effect not only to the U.S. but also the rest of the world. Similar articles have appeared in numerous other countries.
Major reforms are needed to strengthen American democracy — voting rights, climate crisis, income inequality, dark money in politics, a politicized Supreme Court, programs to unite urban, suburban and rural populations.
Unfortunately, most Republican politicians remain subservient to the head of a criminal organization whose goal is to turn the U.S. into an autocratic and corrupt government like Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
The previous president repeatedly defended Russia, and also appointed numerous pro-Russian executives: Paul Manafort (campaign manager), Michael Flynn (national security adviser), Rex Tillerson (ex-CEO of ExxonMobil), who received the Russian Order of Friendship from Putin, and others.
Even when Republicans controlled the presidency, House and Senate, their only major achievements were to lower taxes for large corporations from 36 to 21 percent, to alienate our allies and to divide the country.
The November 2022 elections provide Americans with the stark choice between (a) politicians committed to bringing “unity” to the country by supporting democracy, unity and programs that solve our day-to-day problems, or (b) to politicians supporting chaos, divisions and corruption.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana