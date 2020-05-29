Owe gratitude to many people
As the interim director of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL) in Champaign, I write to express my gratitude to some invaluable people in our community.
The first of many thanks goes to all the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, grocery store employees, gas station attendants, food service/delivery workers and numerous others who are working harder than ever during this pandemic.
To our educators, thank you for your willingness and creativity to ensure that learning never stops. We are eternally grateful for your dedication to our students.
To all those in our community who are vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 by washing their hands, wearing masks in public, and staying at home whenever possible.
And finally, to my team of top-notch scientists, engineers and administrative professionals at CERL, thank you. About 30 are serving in the fight against COVID-19 supporting Alternate Care Facility assessments, Field Medical Hospital design, and many other activities; thank you for continuing to discover, develop and deliver solutions to the nation’s toughest problems.
We are proud to see our community adapt to this unprecedented era. Though we are living in a world of physical social distancing, we are experiencing a surge in creative social engagement and togetherness. I believe we will emerge from this battle stronger than before; but until then, stay connected virtually, be safe and be well.
Dr. KIRANKUMAR TOPUDURTI
Champaign