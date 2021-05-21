Palestinians treated unfairly
For over a century, Palestine has undergone brutality and oppression at the hands of government-supported Israeli extremists.
What began early in the 1900s, with efforts to ethnically cleanse and remove Palestinians from their homes, has evolved to the current state of Palestine, a country plagued by violence, whose citizens are constantly under vicious attack.
As a Muslim Indian American teenager, watching the news as Palestinians are massacred has been devastating. Over social media, there has been a multitude of individuals within the community avidly posting in support of Palestine, an occurrence that has not only warmed my heart but renewed my hope in humanity.
Social-media activity has increased especially this past week, leading up to the anniversary of the Nakba, aka the Palestine Catastrophe, a day commemorating the events that took place on May 15, 1948, when a group of armed Zionists launched the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland, permanently displacing over 80 percent of the Palestinian people.
Local efforts to bring attention to the situation in Palestine include the recent rally organized by Students for Justice in Palestine as well as the upcoming protest on May 23, organized by the Muslim American Youth Organization, located at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center and taking place at 2 p.m.
I urge people to educate themselves on this subject. Go out there, initiate conversation, donate and attend rallies/protests if possible. Your contribution matters, and the people of Palestine need help.
MARIAM VAID
Champaign