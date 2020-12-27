Panacea can defeat pandemic
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of government and of peace there shall be no end.” — Isaiah 9:6-7
These words, often cited at this time of year to reflect on a babe in a manger, include a prophetic statement offering hope of a stable and lasting government led by a powerful ruler capable of bringing peace to the entire world. More than disarmament and the absence of war, the term “peace” can convey the idea of health, safety, soundness, welfare and friendship.
Millions ask for that government when they pray the Lord’s or Our Father Prayer: “Our father in heaven, may your name be held holy, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as in heaven.” (Matthew 6:9-10)
Even now, we can live as obedient citizens of that kingdom by loving our neighbors as ourselves and treating others as we would like to be treated.
Jesus said “this good news of the kingdom” would be told worldwide (Matthew 24:14). JW.org is helping accomplish that goal. We can build our faith and confidence by studying the Bible, another type of daily bread.
The pandemic will have met the panacea when God’s Kingdom accomplishes his will. There is a brighter future for Earth and its inhabitants!
DEBORAH QUICK
Urbana