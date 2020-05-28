Pandemic a perfect time to seek God
Luke 2:7: “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”
Things have not really changed since that Bethlehem night 2,000 years ago. God is still on the fringes of most of our lives. Are we in danger, in all of our busy activities, of excluding from our hearts and lives the one who made us?
This pandemic has forced many to slow down. What a perfect opportunity to seek God and find true meaning and purpose.
BILL DENNY
Urbana