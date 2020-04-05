Only a subterranean rock dweller would be unaware of what Wuhan, China, has cast upon us.
I’m old enough to have gone through two of these pandemics, the 1956-7 Asian flu and the 1968+ Hong Kong flu. I don’t recall either causing the level of panic and shutdown of services we’re seeing today.
Which is not to say they weren’t horrific, they were.
The first claimed over 100,000 U.S. lives; the second, about 100,000 — millions worldwide.
Today, our expectation that the medical community can put a cap on this evil genie is realistic enough to at least justify some level of cordon sanitaire in order to give them time to do it.
For that to happen, of course, government has to efficiently expedite the process.
We have agencies for that. Properly funded, they do a good job. Which shouldn’t be an issue here. But is, because of politicians who prefer gut-punching the problem solvers instead of helping people in need.
The good news is, this flu is not the death knell it might have been to our ancestors. Things have changed. Dramatically.
The fact is, science can now engineer effective treatments for the sick and produce vaccines for future prevention and/or control. This didn’t exist in 1918, or even in ’57 and ’68, despite the impressive advances for that time.
If the medical community and government is successful in getting a handle on this, it will be a pandemic that wasn’t; a jewel for the history books.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign