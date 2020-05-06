A time of sheltering at home can be particularly difficult for individuals struggling with mental health or substance use disorders. We at Rosecrance have definitely seen this to be accurate.
A recent study shows that substance abuse has increased during the COVID-19 public health emergency. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), calls to the disaster distress hotline increased 891 percent from March 2019 to March 2020.
As we are all managing our own levels of stress and anxiety, individuals struggling with mental health and substance-use disorders experience those emotions on a much greater level and need engagement immediately. Assessment and treatment should not be delayed.
While other health care facilities have been forced to incur reductions in force, Rosecrance has remained committed to fully staffing.
Rosecrance operates 60 sites in three states, and each day we hear the gratitude that we are still open. When a loved one needs treatment, a safe facility with experienced, compassionate clinicians and expanded infection control protocols is the best environment for recovery.
Especially during this uncertain time, I’m so grateful to our committed professionals who are stepping up every single day. Because of them, lives are being saved.
If a friend or loved one is struggling with a mental health or substance-use disorder, do not delay the decision. Seek help. Today.
PHIL EATON
Rosecrance Health Network