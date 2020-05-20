It has come to my attention that former President Obama has an opinion on the job the current president is doing.
If I recall, Obama, in his eight years, never had an issue of pestilence or drastic health issues arrive at his desk. In fact, only one president has had that issue since 1932. That would be Franklin Roosevelt.
Like Trump, FDR made mistakes trying to restart the American economy.
Yet, to this day, they are the only two in office that have handled this type of crisis. So, to the gentleman from Hyde Park, please allow the present leadership to attempt to guide us back to the position we were in at the beginning of the year.
And, please, do not use your position when, in eight years in office under your leadership, we struggled both domestically and in the area of foreign policy. It is unknown how the Obama administration would have handled these events. It is a given that this president is trying his best to bring back our country. Please allow him the courtesy of a little grace while he tries to get us back on track. I’m sure Mr. Roosevelt appreciated the cooperation of the GOP in the last century.
ERIC SCHWALM
Champaign