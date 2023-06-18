Panhandlers get tiresome
As I was recently walking from Hill Street parking deck in downtown Champaign to a restaurant on Walnut Street — a walk of about two blocks — I was accosted three times by panhandlers.
They were asking for handouts of money or money to ostensibly buy food. I do not look prosperous or rich, by any means; I was wearing a simple, plain T-shirt, dress and sneakers.
This makes me very uncomfortable. I don’t even carry cash, so I would have no way to help. There are a number of food pantries in Champaign-Urbana that will give food to anyone who asks.
So why do they ask random people walking around minding their own business? I give to vetted charitable organizations in which I have an interest, not to strangers who might buy drugs, alcohol or who knows what.
It is with a heavy heart that I cross off restaurants in downtown Champaign as possible dining options. What can the police or merchants do to rectify this sad situation?
BETH OLMSTED
Urbana