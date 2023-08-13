Pardon issue poses questions
In the Aug. 5 issue, a contributor stated President Joe Biden should pardon former President Donald Trump because “no damage was done.”
It’s not clear which Trump crime warrants this pardon. If it’s regarding Trump’s insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, the families of the four people in his crowd who died that day have a different opinion.
If it’s in reference to Trump’s big lie of a stolen election; the damage done to and cost incurred by this nation is massive, ongoing, harms all Americans and cannot be forgiven.
If it’s regarding the indictment from the classified-documents case, then it’s best to heed Trump’s own words spoken at his rally on Aug. 18, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C.: “In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.”
So ... be careful what you wish for? Pardoning Trump is not only directly contrary to his own stated position, it would encourage worse behavior on the part of subsequent occupiers of the White House.
Of course, there is no presidential pardon for his myriad state charges.
PATRICK LYNN
Champaign