Parents key
to education
I hope equity in education does not mean handing out grades based on gender and ethnicity! I am not a teacher. I am 73 years old and still learning.
The first teachers are your parents. They must teach obedience and civility. I’m not saying you won’t fight with a brother or sister, but by the time you start school, you understand how to behave. (It is not a teacher’s job.)
The failure of parents to teach these societal norms is probably a significant deterrent to successful education. It does not require more money to solve this problem. Parents must spend time, energy and repetition to get it done.
Once a child is in school, parental involvement is key to the success of the student. The parent is responsible for getting the student to complete homework assignments.
Homework is repetition of classroom studies, and repetition is the basis for learning.
Artificial intelligence gets a lot of press today. AI is developing a bunch of algorithms for image processing, such as processing 200,000 photographs with cats in them and then finding the cat in image 200,001. (Now that is a lot of repetition.)
When a parent takes the time to help with homework, that instills the importance of education. Again, parents must spend time, energy and repetition to get it done.
Teachers can impart knowledge. Parents can ensure the knowledge is learned. Is the parents’ willingness to do their job the equity in education?
JACK BLEVINS
Mahomet