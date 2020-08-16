Park district must answer for geese
Last month, the Urbana Park District handed out “Boredom Buster Bags” to kids.
They held “supplies and instructions to inspire art, science, movement and nature discovery.” Glad to know the park district cares so much about kids and nature.
But if so, why did the district’s board members and administrators kill 175 geese at Crystal Lake Park as part of an “improvement” plan? Meanwhile, nature itself has to be “bagged” up for kids who they think won’t be thrilled or interested otherwise.
The bags are just a pleasant cover-up for a district that has no real love for nature and wants to make a show of doing its civic duty. Let’s “bust” the park district instead. Call the district and ask why it slaughtered the Urbana geese.
PHILIP DOUGLAS
Champaign