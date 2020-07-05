Park litter is a real disgrace
Park district employees recently put the basketball rims and nets back up at Sunset Ridge Park in east Champaign.
In two short days, the park was trashed.
Lazy, no-respect kids just drop their plastic bottles, trash and even underwear courtside. Some of the trash falls less that 10 feet from a trash barrel.
The skateboard park isn’t much better with only about a dozen bottles scattered everywhere.
If these kids cannot respect our neighborhood park, the basketball rims should come back down.
For the last two months, the park has been very free of trash thanks in part to thoughtful trail and dog walkers who use the walking sidewalks. I hope the park district can find a solution to this problem.
Garbage cans close by don’t seem to work, even in the parking lot full of trash.
DALE STEPHENS
Champaign