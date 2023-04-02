Parkland trustees deserve new term
Flash back to November 1999, when I was first elected to the Parkland College Board of Trustees, but not actually seated until April 2000. That was when local elections were moved to the spring in Illinois.
Many things were different then, and many things have changed. One thing that has changed a tremendous amount, and yet remained constant in its focus on every student’s success, its service to the District 505 community and its stellar reputation among community colleges, is Parkland College.
In those years, we have seen changes in administrators, faculty and staff members and program offerings; added new corporate partnerships; worked through state-funding decreases necessitating tuition increases; added new buildings, certificate programs, degree programs, and more and better technology to support students and employees; survived a cyberattack and a pandemic; and sought and received grants to further our outreach to underrepresented and lower-income residents, as well as grants from organizations like the National Science Foundation to create and enhance programs including our Precision Ag Program. Not every community college receives a grant from the NSF, and based on Parkland’s performance, the college has qualified to receive more of its grants.
Parkland remains academically and fiscally strong and a student-focused institution but is ready to adapt to the inevitable changes that advancing our community requires, including enhanced and updated technical programs.
I encourage you to vote. I ask for you to vote for incumbent trustees James Ayers, James Voyles and Dana Trimble.
DANA TRIMBLE
Newman