Parkland program a good step
Parkland College is looking to launch a new mental-health certificate program. This is a wonderful plan to help provide the extra training and education that support staff in mental-health offices need.
Working in the mental-health field requires so much education and training for the clinicians who are interacting with the clientele, but you never hear anything about this for the support staff. The support staff are the first faces people see when they walk in and the first ones they interact with.
When someone is having a bad day or is in crisis, they do not always wait until they are back in the office with the clinician, so it is so important that the support staff have the training and education to deal with those types of situations when they arise. Them being able to handle the situation correctly could be the line between calm and disaster.
I think programs like this should be more readily available to those looking to work in these fields. Support staff are an important part of running offices and facilities safely and effectively.
Kudos, Parkland, for taking this step.
TONYA FRANKLIN
Charleston