Parties divided on abortion
Here’s a comparison of the Democratic and Republican parties’ platforms and their presidential candidates in regards to abortion:
1) The Republican Party and President Donald Trump oppose abortion on demand and support pro-life laws to protect unborn children. The Democratic party and Joe Biden support a policy of abortion on demand that allows abortion for any reason — even in late pregnancy!
2) The Republicans and Trump oppose using tax dollars to pay for abortion and taxpayer funding of abortion providers. The Democrats and Biden support using tax money to pay for abortions and to fund abortion providers.
3) The Republicans and Trump support legislation to protect unborn children who can feel pain from late abortions. The Democrats and Biden even oppose legislation to protect unborn children who can feel pain from late abortions!
4) Republicans and Trump have nominated judges like Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who voted to uphold pro-life legislation. Democrats and Biden have promised to nominate only Supreme Court justices who will uphold abortion on demand.
5) Vice President Mike Pence opposes abortion on demand and taxpayer funding of abortion. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris strongly supports abortion on demand and taxpayer funding of abortion. In fact, she wants to use the Justice Department to prohibit the passage of all pro-life state laws!
The Democrats want abortion until birth — even when a child is accidentally born alive! They want us to pay for those abortions!
The most dangerous place to be nowadays is a mother’s womb! The No. 1 cause of death is no longer heart problems; it is abortion! Please, please vote for life.
SUE MARTENSEN
Loda