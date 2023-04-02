Partisan attacks are disgusting
The Democratic Party of Illinois is spreading scurrilous disinformation in an attempt to politicize and confuse Champaign’s nonpartisan school board election.
The state party is circulating texts falsely linking candidates Mark Thies, Jeff Brownfield and Mark Holm with “an extremist political agenda.”
In fact, all candidates have publicly set forth their “agendas.” Thies and the other two being smeared have expressed a concern with improving the low academic achievement of our kids.
Diversity, equity and inclusion are important, but clearly, more effective basic education for students must be prioritized. Calling this view “extremist” is outright distortion.
In fact, courts might find such outrageous claims to be libelous, should any of the three candidates find the accusations actionable.
While I cannot speak for two of the maligned candidates, I personally know Thies. He has devoted countless volunteer hours to numerous organizations and initiatives to improve the lives of people locally and throughout the world, including mentoring youth.
In his career he works as a fiduciary; his integrity is unassailable.
Is promoting established educational pillars of English, math and science extremist? Rather, extremism could be more aptly associated with people or a party that seek to impact local elections by bringing false accusations against candidates.
PETER T. TOMARAS
Champaign