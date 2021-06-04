Partisan style disappointing
I have not lost. But I feel I also don’t have a chance.
I am not a Republican, but I’m also not a Democrat. I vote for those who have my best interests at heart. Now my heart has broken.
Democrats are responsible. They do not, have not even considered bipartisanship. The Democratic Party has shown only selfishness. Those are the same attributes as those who suffer from addiction to drugs or alcohol. Maybe it’s time they review the 12 steps of addiction.
Addiction to control and power is just as devastating to personal growth as addiction to drugs and alcohol.
Money is the drug of choice through taxes of constituents, benefits, donations to campaign contributions (who some think as their own personal purse) and other pay-to-play shenanigans.
Both parties are guilty of this, no doubt. But let’s at least even the field. Tit for tat. It just seems like now it is “tit for tit.” Tat is out of the ballgame.
JAY MEEKER
Champaign