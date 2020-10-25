Party label shouldn’t matter
As a former Champaign resident who will be moving back to Champaign soon, I have some thoughts about the upcoming county elections.
Although the campaign has been very contentious, I hope voters will not cast their ballots on a strict partisan basis, but instead vote based on the individual candidate’s qualifications.
This is especially true with local county elections.
The current state of affairs in the Champaign County treasurer’s office proves how disastrous the results of partisan voting can be. Most of the local county positions — judge, coroner, auditor, circuit clerk and recorder of deeds — involve providing services and have nothing to do with politics.
The News-Gazette is correct in the stance it has taken — stick with elected officials who have shown they are effective and qualified, regardless of political affiliation.
Please, do all county residents a favor — ignore the party identification beside a candidate’s name and support the most qualified individual running.
BRENT GOODCHILD
Casselberry, Fla.