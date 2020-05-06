Seen it before: I am a history buff, and I was 19 in 1968.
The Hong Kong flu ravaged the world, and 1 million died of the flu, 100,000 of whom died in the U.S.
There were no lockdowns. People went to dinner. There was no media scaring people with the message that “we are all going to die.” Because of the lockdown, we will have a second wave, Sweden has done things right.
If you are sick, stay home. Have health problems, stay home. Business is open, and restaurants are open to 50 people or less. OK.
It’s time to resume normal life.
People live and people die. That is the way the world works. I think it’s time for the government to quit running our lives.
RICHARD HARKINS
Savoy