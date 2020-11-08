Patriots: Your next move
As portrayed by the media, America in 2020 is engaged in a conflict between self-interested pragmatism and compassionate morality: pocketbook versus democratic values.
Regardless of which candidate is ultimately declared winner of the ongoing presidential election, I believe that supporters of both sides should accept that in this perilous moment, what will next define true patriotism is the willingness to acknowledge and accept what is real and decent in the other side’s views and then to resolve to work together to arrive at bipartisan policies that will build upon the best traditions and accomplishments of our nation’s unique past while acknowledging its shortcomings and taking concrete steps to correct them.
To do so, we must get beyond our fears and animosity, as well as the fantasy that the other half of the electorate, along with the realities that underlie their opposing views, will somehow disappear just because a different leader sits in the White House. It is false to suggest that we must sacrifice our values to achieve economic prosperity.
The simplistic notion that the positions of either side embody the whole and unadulterated truth is not only wrong but potentially fatal for the nation. We are not traitors to our beliefs if we selectively embrace what is best in the ideas and positions of those we disagree with; we are patriots.
MICHAEL SCHULER
Champaign