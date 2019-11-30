The season of advent is fast approaching us. This year, advent season begins Sunday.
It is a very important time of reflection, and a time of expectant waiting and preparation for both the Nativity of Jesus at Christmas and the return of Jesus at the second coming.
The term “advent” is a version of the Latin word meaning “coming.”
It is also a great season in Christianity to re-commit ourselves to God and to thank him for the precious gift of his son, Jesus Christ, sending him to live a sin-free life and die on the cross to save us from all of our sins, so that we may have eternal life in heaven with him and with all of our loved ones who have gone before us when we die.
If you have a church, make sure you attend this coming advent season, and if you don’t have a church, visit some and find one. It will make a huge difference in your daily life to be reminded about what the baby Jesus means to you and in your life.
“Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.” Luke 2:10-12 ESV
KARLA FISHER
Champaign