I don’t know how many letters The News-Gazette has received that expressed concerns about inflation.
The concern I have is that everything — gas, groceries, service calls, houses, vehicles, etc. — has increased in price. While all these items have increased in price, the “higher-ups” have tried to limit tax increases.
But more to the point, with all this going on, the minimum wage still is below where it needs to be. More importantly, minimum wage needs to be re-evaluated. The employers, manufacturers and service providers are all more than happy to increase their prices to offset their costs, but I think someone forgot who’s behind the work.
Food for thought?
KATHY PARKER NEEF
Mahomet