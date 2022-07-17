Pay off loans with public service
Rather than accept the left’s idea of paying off the student loans of mostly upper-middle-class professionals to buy votes, why not take an idea from former President John Kennedy?
The idea is a play on the Peace Corps. Rather than just paying loans off, require some kind of public service to earn credits like a cash-back charge card. They could then apply those earned credits toward paying off their student loans.
Recipients could go down and help an area rebuild after a hurricane or tornado. Go and mentor or teach after-school business or vocational classes. Pay a decent cash-back credit, like $100 per solid hour to use against their debt.
This would help communities pay down loans and does not require others to provide the funding.
DAVID MARRONE
Las Vegas