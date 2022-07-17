Listen to this article

Pay off loans with public service

Rather than accept the left’s idea of paying off the student loans of mostly upper-middle-class professionals to buy votes, why not take an idea from former President John Kennedy?

The idea is a play on the Peace Corps. Rather than just paying loans off, require some kind of public service to earn credits like a cash-back charge card. They could then apply those earned credits toward paying off their student loans.

Recipients could go down and help an area rebuild after a hurricane or tornado. Go and mentor or teach after-school business or vocational classes. Pay a decent cash-back credit, like $100 per solid hour to use against their debt.

This would help communities pay down loans and does not require others to provide the funding.

DAVID MARRONE

Las Vegas

Trending Videos