Pay plan will make rich richer
I am hearing a lot of excitement over the ability for athletes to get paid for endorsements and appearances.
I fear that this will be the ruination of college sports as the sports powerhouses will expand their current competitive advantage.
Colleges with deep-pocketed supporters can now offer compensation packages that colleges without this kind of culture won’t be able to compete with, leading to a few super programs with all of the most promising talent and many also-rans with student-athletes who will have little chance against the elite programs.
DAVID ALMY
Indianola