Pay teachers for extra work
During the pandemic, we identified doctors and nurses as essential workers. We also learned that there are many other providers of services who are vital to our welfare. Those with school-age children learned just how important classroom teachers are to our families and to our community.
Recently, my health care provider sent
a report of medical claims processed that included a physician telephone patient-service charge for 10 minutes of medical discussion. The total cost of talking with my doctor on the phone was $109.
Thankfully, my insurance paid for it. The phone call saved me a trip to the doctor’s office that would have taken at least an hour of my time to access my physician’s medical expertise.
Teachers spend time outside of the classroom responding to parent phone calls and making some to parents to bring them up to date and to involve them in the educational progress of their children.
Teachers also spend substantial time sending and responding to emails from parents answering questions and sharing their expert knowledge. There are no extra charges for this work. No bills are sent to parents for these services.
Teachers and counselors and educational professionals who are essential to the education of our children should receive the same consideration as health care professionals and be adequately compensated for the hours they devote to helping children outside the classroom. Teachers are essential workers.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign