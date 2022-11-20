Pejorative ‘Karen’ was out of line
I read the My Turn column by Karen “Sue” Walker. I am an online reader after moving 11 years ago from Urbana.
When I read about Dr. Brandon Caffey’s appointment to the Urbana school district, I was looking for good things for all the children from my neighborhood. Maybe “all” is a relative term, and sometimes principles must be sacrificed to make others feel better.
“Sue’s” exposure in her Guest Commentary of the “jarring (slur) ... which sanctions the use of the name Karen” shows the district’s “Language of Inclusion Guide” obviously doesn’t include everyone.
The article was well-written and could have been defending any name a little girl — or boy — was given at birth. But more, it again wakes us to the power of words in an age when mental health has finally come “into the light” and onto international platforms.
I concur; let’s “show how enlightened we are.”
KAREN ‘JEAN’
INGERSOLL
Diana, Texas