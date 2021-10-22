Pelosi’s stocks otherworldly
While government mandates dismantle long-cherished freedoms and drain budgets, a cheeky Yahoo Finance article (Oct. 6) suggested that distraught families look to Washington, D.C.
The article included comments by Christopher Josephs, investor and co-founder of Iris, a social app that allows users to view the stock portfolios of most anyone, including politicians.
Regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he said: “It started early in 2020 with CrowdStrike, and then she bought Tesla and there were some laws passed ‘pro’ for the EV (electric vehicle) market. Then she bought Google and then the laws came out that they weren’t going to go after Big Tech. And then, she just recently bought Nvidia.”
Of course, Pelosi’s lawyers denied any suggestion of wrongdoing: “The speaker does not own any stocks. As you can see from the required disclosures, with which the speaker fully cooperates, these transactions are marked ‘SP’ for spouse.”
Nancy and “Spouse” likely make millions from their well-chosen investments. Since Jan. 5, 2020, CrowdStrike is up 425 percent, Tesla 835 percent, Google 190 percent and Nvidia 340 percent.
Josephs: “It’s not out of the question to think that they (lawmakers) may necessarily know something that the retail investing community doesn’t. And if they’re the ones passing the laws, it’s probably smart to keep up and see what they’re buying. It’s something that we have made sure to keep an eye on.”
Meanwhile, others look to the eminent and glorious return to Earth of Jesus Christ: “Cast all your cares on Him, for He cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:7)
DON EARLY
Rantoul