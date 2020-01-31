Illinois has a pension problem. Let’s all agree on that. Honest dialogue is helpful. The article in the Sunday News-Gazette on “pension millionaires” was not helpful.
The worst fault is to state that employees who only pay in $100,000 somehow get $1 million in benefits. Scandalous! The actual scandal is that the author is either ignorant of actuarial science or deliberately attempting to mislead the public.
Discounting is not something our brains can easily grasp, so let me explain as simply as possible. That $100,000 was paid in over a working career of many years, possibly 30 years. The investment returns on that $100,000, and the matching funds from the state, would make that original contribution worth a lot more today.
With an annual return of 7 percent (typical of a portfolio of combined stocks and bonds), the amount at retirement would be closer to $500,000 at retirement. Meanwhile, the so-called $1 million of benefits will be paid out over a similar period in the future, let’s call it 25 years or $40,000 per year.
The present value of the future payments today is also closer to $500,000, about equal to the value of the plan assets. Magic! The value of the contributions is about equal to the value of the benefits.
There is no windfall to the average retiree. This is not a coincidence: This is how pension plans work. Let’s have an honest conversation on how to solve the problems of Illinois and not try to lay the blame on employees.
JOHN HEPP
Champaign