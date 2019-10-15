The governor’s task force on pension consolidation has recommended that downstate police and fire pension funds be lumped into one giant, state-operated fund.
Downstate pension boards have for years made sure that their local funds are in much better shape than the pension funds operated by Cook County or the state. Why would we want a “solution” that makes these downstate funds similar to their more poorly funded sister funds?
We should instead do the sensible thing and even the playing field. Police funds in Illinois are forced to make investments with one hand tied behind their backs. Illinois police pension funds have for years begged for their money to be invested the same way that teacher, nurses, tollway workers, custodians and elected officials’ money is invested, but the General Assembly has not moved forward with any legislation to address this problem.
Without these onerous restrictions, and with no consolidation, the local pension funds could generate their own higher returns and retain local control of their money. Higher returns would mean it would not cost taxpayers extra to keep these pension funds healthy.
Call or write your state representatives and senators and ask that they refrain from “fixing” downstate pensions through consolidation and instead remove the handcuffs from local funds so they can earn the same high returns as everyone else.
NICHOLAS KRIPPEL
Champaign