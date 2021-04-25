People accept
lies as truth
Karl Joyce’s April 15 Letter to the Editor might be the source of some humor were it not for the fact that it represents a sad pattern we see all too much in recent times.
This pattern consists of failing to recognize that news today is delivered in silos that often contain radically different information and consequently vary in truth value. Believing news items as proven because they come through a silo that has news that one likes, especially without doing any checking, is a recipe for wholesale accepting of lies.
Were Letters to the Editor an interactive medium, the first step would be to question sources and then to consider alternate sources.
Every single item cited in Joyce’s letter was either wholly manufactured (Hunter Biden), from extremely dubious sources (Joe Biden sex scandal), irrelevant to anything (Nobel nominations) or easily disproven with the slightest amount of searching. In some cases, I was able to find something that vaguely related to Mr. Joyce’s claims but missing important context, such as failing to note that Republicans badly underestimate COVID-19 as Democrats overestimate it.
In others, I found authoritative sources that clearly contradict his claims, such as the actual number of Black people killed by police in 2020 is 263, not 20. Perhaps the most amusing aspect is the projection, i.e., the Sowell quote, which applies oh so much more aptly to right-leaning correspondents than to the left.
THOMAS
MERCER-HURSH
Champaign