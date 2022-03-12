People can fight back
On Feb. 18, news media reported that Canadian authorities were arresting truck-driving medical-freedom protesters and freezing their bank accounts.
Recently, an Illinois appellate court ruled against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, holding that his mask mandate for schools exceeds his powers. After that, Republican legislators who refused to wear masks were ejected from the Illinois House chamber.
At roughly the same time, San Fransisco voters recalled three far-left school board members for their disregard of children’s welfare, much to the consternation of the New York Times. Much more could be mentioned.
What does this mean?
- First, as tone-deaf government officials such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Pritzker show us, there is no limit to the abuse of power that will result from an opportunity such as COVID-19. And the facts don’t matter. Lying is a way of life for government usurpers.
- Second, once we allow such abuse of government power, bringing it under control requires a fight. No government program dies an easy death, even the unlawful and outrageous ones.
- Third, First Amendment assemblies and protests make a difference, although there are many in government who would eliminate those rights.
- Fourth, voters can remove the offenders by rising above policy differences and voting out those who despise and ignore our fundamental rights as citizens.
These recent events and others are encouraging. While the tendency to dictate to others is a permanent feature of human nature, the freedom-loving spirit of men and women abides and is inflamed by government overreach. Good news!
PERRY ALBIN
Newman