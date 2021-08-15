People helped when dog got out
On Aug. 11, I was in the parking lot of County Market near Pet Supplies Plus and Ace Hardware at Duncan and Windsor roads in Champaign.
I exited my car while unsuccessfully trying to keep my young dog, Skipper, inside.
Skipper rapidly exited my car to enjoy running and dodging humans around the parking lot in front of these stores and a nearby church. One person provided their fresh salmon from their past shift; another drove their vehicle around the area calling for Skipper, working to direct Skipper away from Windsor.
This driver returned Skipper and me to my car, and another person opened up their dog-bone box to provide treats to help capture Skipper. People from all three stores assisted.
All told, there were at least 15 people, especially from Pet Supplies Plus, who tried to assist with Skipper’s safe return.
This is one of the many reasons I appreciate living in Champaign-Urbana.
MARK ROOD
Champaign