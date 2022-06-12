The next time you read about a child being being murdered by someone with a gun drawn from the largest arsenal of firearms anywhere in the world, resist the urge to ask, “What can we do about this?”
Ask rather, “What can I do about this?” It doesn’t take a great deal of insight to understand that the greater the number of readily available guns out there, the greater the chances that one of them will fall into the hands of some maniac who can’t resist the impulse to kill someone.
So here’s a suggestion. Go the place where you store your guns. Choose one at random. Take it to your local police station, and request that it be destroyed.
If that gun is more important to you than the life of the next schoolchild to be murdered — and we know for a fact that there is a child out there who will be murdered by someone with a gun, if not next week, then soon thereafter — then have the guts look in the mirror and announce that you don’t give a damn about that child.
If that’s who we are, then we are doomed to join the ash-heap of nations, long forgotten, who drowned in the filth of their own immorality. God help us, if that is the meaning of “American exceptionalism.”
PAUL WEICHSEL
Champaign