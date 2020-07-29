People ought to wear masks
I thought people were wrong to say wearing a face mask in public during our COVID-19 pandemic violated their rights. No, I was wrong.
It is, indeed, your right to not wear a face mask. It’s your right to risk exposing someone else to the virus, making them dreadfully sick and maybe killing them. It’s your right to gamble with a stranger’s health; maybe you won’t infect them, maybe you will.
It’s your right to congregate in bars, party till you drop, get your hair styled and nails customized, get a tattoo and shop at stores staffed by people deathly afraid of customers who proudly refuse to wear their masks. It’s your right to reopen prematurely, prolong the pandemic, further damage the economy and deprive your neighbors of jobs. It’s your right to demand schools reopen and send your kids into conditions of questionable health and safety. It’s your right to not care. It’s your right to assert your rights.
I’m no constitutional scholar, but I don’t read anything in the U.S. Constitution or the Bill of Rights to suggest jeopardizing your family’s, friends’, co-workers’ or random strangers’ health — and possibly lives — is a right or inalienable truth. But that doesn’t matter. If you yell it loud enough and often enough, it must be true.
As for my right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? I’ll just do without. They’re much less important than your personal convenience or political dogma. But thanks for asking.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign