People will get their due in end
A common refrain nowadays is “I want my fair share,” “I want what I am entitled to,” etc.
When we die, we will get exactly what we deserve. Not everyone will be allowed into heaven to experience the glory of God.
The children of disobedience (un-repentent sinners) will not be allowed admittance into heaven no matter how much you beg, plead and protest. God treats everyone fairly but not equally. There will be wailing and gnashing of teeth.
God will not condemn you. You will condemn yourself. God will not be mocked.
DAVID HALL
Tolono