People will pay the price
God has blessed America from its beginning, but what was the status of Divine Providence this past July 4 weekend?
In view of rampant child abuse, can God’s patience continue?
Babes in the womb feel pain. Sophisticated imaging of abortions confirm it, and videos of precious little ones struggling against imminent affliction are absolutely horrifying.
Roe v. Wade has facilitated the killing of some 63 million human beings. I say “human beings” because infants can survive outside the womb at 21 weeks, well into the second trimester.
Unfortunately, the court ducked the murder issue, having decided to let the states decide.
The liberal response? Not democratic! Unconstitutional! Discriminatory! (Apparently, by requiring inconvenient travel for mothers determined to commit infanticide.)
And Florida’s gubernatorial challenger now supports “any pro-abortion legislation,” even the dismemberment of limbs and crushing of skulls in the ninth month.
Meanwhile, full-term infants, having been spared the abortionist’s forceps, are soon targeted with deadly, DNA-altering jabs containing antigens so secret that even prescribing physicians don’t know.
And kindergarten children are bombarded with dangerous propaganda, including the particulars of masturbation and the glories of sex-change surgery. In some jurisdictions, these surgeries are performed without parental approval.
Christ said anyone mistreating his precious children would be better off having a millstone placed around the neck and thrown into the sea; yet, within the political/commercial centers of the world, open warfare has been declared on heaven itself.
God’s arranging the chess pieces for a cataclysmic reckoning. Are you ready?
DON EARLY
Rantoul