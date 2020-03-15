I urge readers to vote for Sarah Perry for Piatt County state’s attorney.
I’ve worked, as a prosecutor, alongside her for six years.
I’ve seen her win complex felony cases but also take the time to mentor juveniles and help counsel families in need. She is a dedicated public servant who understands all aspects of the job. Perry and I prosecuted a murder case together, and I’ve seen firsthand how she can be a fierce advocate in the courtroom.
But just as importantly, Perry is a believer in Piatt County. When our family was looking for a home in the area, Sarah encouraged us to come to Piatt County and sold us on its potential.
Having grown up here, and knowing the area and its people, Sarah described how wonderful it is to raise a family here. I am so glad she did. My wife and I are thankful that our children get to grow up in Monticello. In the years since we’ve moved to Monticello, the Perry family has helped us become a real part of the community.
We will always be grateful. Piatt County is lucky to have someone like Sarah as its champion.
That’s why I am voting for Perry for state’s attorney.
SCOTT LARSON
Monticello