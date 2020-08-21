Personal stories are compelling
I want to thank The News-Gazette for printing the series of articles authored by local residents since the George Floyd murder. The harm being done to Black people in our own community has saddened me and has been eye-opening for me.
It has been heart-rending, but very good, to read the well-thought-out statements written by local people. Far too often, we read stories from far-away places, and we think “that’s from the big city, not around here.” Or we read spur-of-the-moment harangues on social media that dissolve into name-calling or worse.
This is the value of a local newspaper — thoughtful articles written by and for people that live close by. These articles hit home for me because they describe incidents that occurred in our own community, or elsewhere, but to people that very well could be my neighbors. It is awful that anyone has to worry that every time they drive somewhere, they could be pulled over in a potentially life-threatening situation. It is awful to think that anyone has to worry about being followed in a store, or looked at with suspicion, with no more evidence than the color of their skin.
I applaud The News-Gazette for publishing these articles and call for more personal articles written by local folks, on all kinds of topics. I hope that these articles can help inspire a change in attitudes in our whole community.
JAY HOEFLINGER
Urbana