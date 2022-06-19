Perspective from a nesting robin
We noticed the robin nest on April 25, anchored over a narrow crevice between the meter and solar switchbox next to the utility-room door.
We use that door a lot, so the nest must have been built quickly.
We marveled at the neat cup of twigs and mud, 5 inches in diameter, resting atop a 2-foot-long cascade of dried plant material as tangled as an old man’s neglected beard.
That’s how 34 days of drama began at our Southeast Urbana home.
We taped a reminder to the door: “Do Not Open! Use Garage Door!” We didn’t mow within 10 yards of the nest. We didn’t meddle.
Instead, we kept our distance, watching through binoculars.
Over several days, the female eventually laid a clutch of three eggs. She was on and off the nest, regulating temperature so the chicks would hatch together.
Then for about two weeks, she sat on the eggs almost constantly, fed by her bulky mate. While war raged 5,000 miles away, she waited, watchful and still, for hours at a time.
On May 16, we noticed she was off the nest.
I snuck up, peered in and saw a streaky, brown mass of squirming, vulnerable life. The chicks had hatched.
Then followed 10 days of intense effort by both parents — feeding, warming and protecting the rapidly growing birds.
Two young robins fledged on May 26, the third two days later.
We were relieved and happy. It was a small, good thing in a harsh world.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana