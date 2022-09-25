Pesticide spray not appreciated
This insane desire of some folks to sterilize the entire planet needs to be severely curbed.
My neighbor had Orkin spraying her yard, but the employee was walking along the fence separating our yards and blasting my trees and bushes!
I was at the fence about 75 feet away, hollering at him to stop and move away. I called out three times; he kept approaching, spraying my yard (full of native bushes, trees, wildflowers ... and bees, butterflies and birds). At my third attempt to get him to stop, he threatened me, aimed the sprayer at me and pulled the trigger.
I’m not sure how much hit me.
As a result of a missed diagnosis for 30 years, I am considerably disabled, and have had a liver transplant.
Obviously, I don’t move very fast anymore, and my system won’t tolerate much more damage.
Consider carefully before calling pesticide companies. It’s bad enough that they’re blasting the environment and killing off insects (and birds, most of which eat insects). But they’re forcing their neighbors to live with their decisions and affecting their health!
ROBERT VAIDEN
Urbana