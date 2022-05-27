Pet shelters need our support
If you’ve adopted a rescue pet, you’re aware of the important work pet shelters do throughout the country. Pet shelters step up to care for pets during their time of need.
But many pet shelters need help, too.
While major multimillion-dollar brands like the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA use images of pet shelters to raise funds, they actually only operate a few pet shelters nationwide. And odds are, your local pet shelters haven’t received a dime from these organizations.
Pet shelters are not immune to the high prices, labor shortages and supply-chain crunches other businesses are facing. Help ensure that shelters have the resources they need to thrive. We recently launched the Debra Joseph Diamond Grant Program to support local pet shelters, but this is only the start.
We’ve already vetted over 35 local shelters worthy of support. Honor National Rescue Dog Day by joining us or donating directly to a pet shelter in your community. If donations aren’t an option, find out if you can volunteer your time to help keep the shelters running smoothly. Future generations of rescue dogs depend on it.
HAILEY BRAUN
Washington, D.C.